Meet The Top 10 Sexiest Premier League Footballers. Ronaldo Is Just 123rd (Pics)

TAKING THE CRIS Top 10 sexiest Prem footballers revealed with Arsenal’s Odegaard among most handsome but Cristiano Ronaldo just 123rd

The Premier League’s top ten sexiest footballers have been revealed – and it doesn’t look good for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The results throw up some huge surprises with the Manchester United heartthrob nowhere to be seen.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard ranks eighth while West Ham’s Issa Diop claims top spot and is the only player from last season’s top six to feature.

Ronaldo bizarrely comes 123rd in the study undertaken by RantCasino, despite his model looks. And there are no senior England players who make the grade.

A facial features formula was produced with each player scoring a ‘Golden Ratio’ percentage, with exactly how it works explained below.

Here SunSport runs through the top ten… with some names certain to raise a few eyebrows, rather than turn any heads.

1. ISSA DIOP – WEST HAM

The 6ft 4in Frenchman sits proudly at the top of the list, according to the study.

And that’s further proof that things really are looking good at the moment for David Moyes’ team.

2. TEDDY JENKS – BRIGHTON

The 19-year-old is on the books at Brighton but is currently on loan at Aberdeen until the end of the season.

And although he has played just twice for the Seagulls’ first team, the midfielder may be more popular after making it to second on this list.

3. JURAJ KUCKA – WATFORD

The Slovakian-born midfielder may be in the twilight years of his career at 34.

But perhaps he can consider a career in modelling after he retires.

4. DIEGO LLORENTE – LEEDS

Like Odegaard, the 6ft 1in Spaniard has also played for Real Madrid.

He now plies his trade at Elland Road but is not the only Leeds star in the top ten.

5. JACOB SORENSEN – NORWICH

Sorensen, 23, is one of three Scandinavians to make the top ten.

And the way his team Norwich are playing at the moment, this may be the Canaries’ biggest achievement this season.

6. JOACHIM ANDERSEN – CRYSTAL PALACE

Andersen is a 6ft 4in Danish centre-back who terrorises strikers at the heart of the Crystal Palace defence.

But he is apparently not so scary to look at.

7. ANDY LONERGAN – EVERTON

Lonergan, 38, is the oldest star on the list.

The former Liverpool keeper is now breaking hearts on the other side of Stanley Park with Everton.

8. MARTIN ODEGAARD – ARSENAL

The Norwegian used to play for Real Madrid – the most glamorous team on the planet.

And he appears to have carried some of that over to Arsenal.

9. MARC LEONARD, BRIGHTON

The 5ft 11in midfielder is another one turning heads on the South Coast.

Now 19, the Scot came through the youth ranks at Rangers and Hearts.

10. LEWIS BATE – LEEDS

Bate, 19, is an England Under-20 international who moved from Chelsea to Leeds this summer.

And he’ll have to fight colleague Llorente for a spot in front of the mirror in the Elland Road changing rooms.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16611878/sexiest-premier-league-footballers-arsenal-odegaard-cristiano-ronaldo/

