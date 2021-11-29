Meet Top 5 Pageant & Event Organisers In Abuja (Pictures)

The Abuja narratives in social life is rapidly taking a new turn courtesy of new sheriffs in town. Prior to recent times, the FCT was not known beyond being the nation’s seat of power where politicians meet to plot their political survival and restrategise against the next political year. Added to this is the fact that it houses key government ministries, departments and agencies. One can therefore safely say the city is a civil service state where the calendar cycle runs Monday-Friday, unlike Lagos where the large quantum of commercial and social activities run all week.

Interestingly, the I-cannot-kill-myself philosophy of Lagos where social life runs at par with work life seems to have in a way crept into Abuja. Residents of the nation’s capital unlike in the past do not need to travel to Eko to unwind after a week-long work. What they are looking for in Sokoto is now in their shokoto, as we say in our parlance. Then why not save the flight ticket and have a full blast here at your doorstep?

This again accounts to why some top class MCs, comedians and artistes are finding their survival in a city once considered a rocky ground for the entertainment industry. Credit must be given to those who are bringing Abuja to limelight with social life, thereby offering residents opportunity of easing off the accumulated work-induced stress while getting them ready for a more healthy and productive lifestyle through a sound and emotionally balanced psyche. Some of these event gurus started off as pageant beauty contest organisers years back but have enlarged their scope to package events that adorn the presence of top socialites, politically exposed persons, business moguls and entertainment icons.

These visionary event organisers have not only created a niche for themselves, they have equally gone ahead to give Lagos a run for its money. In a short while, they have brought fame, attention, accolades, satisfaction, recognition and glamour to the FCT, thereby reviving the social life of the Abuja residents once in limbo.

In no particular order, these five individuals and organisations based on our research have contributed immensely to thrilling the residents of FCT with memorable events. Also note that Venue of Event, Quality Of Personalities, Turn Out of Individuals, Event Packaging, Media Presence & Visibility, Human Relation and Profit/ Income generation form the criteria for our listing.

