‘Men Need To Realise That Having Money Doesn’t Make Them A Big Catch’

95% of men think money is all women want…and that women will flock around them if they have money. Well I’m sorry to burst yhur bubble they’re actually hard-working and contented ladies out there…and if money is all yhu have to offer then yhu have nothing to offer..

Guys should learn to work on their personality, attitude, general approach. I’m not saying yhu shouldn’t have money ..but if yhu think having money is all there is…or if yhu have money yhure a total catch and ladies will flock around yhu regardless of how yhu behave…then yhure wrong.

