Men Wearing Police Uniform Attack Bank In Osun

Some men allegedly wearing police uniforms early hours on Tuesday stormed Ikirun micro-finance bank and burgled its Automated Teller Machine.

It was gathered that the gun-wielding men arrived at the bank around few minutes past 2am and easily accessed the security post because of the uniform on them.

According to sources in the town, the criminals tied the night guards in the bank and proceeded to the ATM which was forcefully burgled.

It was learnt that one of the night guards managed to escape from the scene and ran to town to inform police of the incident.

A resident Wale Soliu said, “Some dare devil robbers got to the scene around 2am and easily access the bank security post because they were wearing police uniform.

“They disarmed the night guards and tied them. They bombed the ATM and carted away the money inside the machine before police arrival”.

Another source disclosed that the police engaged the robbers in shoot-out at the scene before they escaped with their loot.

Osun police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode had visited the scene and deployed investigators to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Well, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has visited the crime scene, he has also ordered an immediate investigation into the matter but I cannot confirm any other issues because I have not been briefed”, she said.



