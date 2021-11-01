Messi’s Ligue 1 Goal Drought Continues: No Goal In Five Games

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar formed Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking trident on Friday against Lille in a game where the former Barcelona captain once again failed to hit the back of the net in Ligue 1.

The Argentine forward was replaced at half time as a precaution due to a muscle problem which had been causing discomfort during the week, and this means that he has gone five Ligue 1 games without scoring a single goal.

PSG managed to complete a 2-1 comeback win thanks to second half goals from Marquinhos and Di Maria at the Parc des Princes, but Messi looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, putting a freekick high and wide, before making way for Mauro Icardi at the break.

The hosts struggled in the first half against a superior Lille and lacked intensity, as they committed no fouls before the interval.

Di Maria’s late goal meant that PSG have picked up eight points thanks to goals scored after the 85th minute.

Messi’s numbers with PSG

The Argentine has yet to open his account in Ligue 1, as he has failed to net in his five league games this season. However, Messi has been clinical in the Champions League, where he has registered three goals in three matches.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time that the former Barcelona captain has been replaced since signing for PSG, as Pochettino subbed him off in the derby against Lyon with 15 minutes to go due to a knee problem.

Despite Messi’s goal-drought in the French top flight, PSG have lost just one Ligue 1 game and currently top the table with 31 points.



https://www.marca.com/en/football/psg/2021/10/29/617c666c268e3ee16e8b4583.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...