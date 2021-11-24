Militants Blow Up Agip Facility In Rivers, Insist On Justice

A new militant group in Rivers State called ‘Bayan-Men’ has again attacked another oil facility belonging to the Nigeria Agip Oil Company in the Obosi area of Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

The attack followed the expiration of the 24-hour ultimatum the militants issued to the company to address their demands.

It was gathered that the fresh attack resulted in an explosion that shattered the serenity of the area.



Details later…

