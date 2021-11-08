Millionaire Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor Laments The Rising Cost Of Foodstuff (Pix)

Nigerian interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor has lamented the hike in prices of food commodities, IgbereTV reports.

She held a list in her hand in a recent video, saying she would be spending N40k on a bag of rice and N35k to fill gas.

In her words;

“Like literally what is going on? I’m going through my market list for the house, and oh my goodness, the prices of everything has tripled. Like it’s not even funny. Like right now it’s alarming.”



She captioned the video on Instagram;

“This is not funny…. the dollar needs to come down like ASAP!!!!! Pick a day weekly n be blessing to someone o. It’s needed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV-Rji3ttzE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W48rMovHk9Q

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...