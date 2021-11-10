Mirabel Obi, UNN Twerker, Attempts Suicide (Video)

Read Previous Thread : https://www.nairaland.com/6837972/unn-twerking-saga-obi-mirabels

Mirabel Obi, the first year student from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who went viral for her twerking video and alleged explusion from the school has reportedly attempted suicide by drinking sniper, Siggy reports.

Mike, a close friend to Mirabel who revealed the information to us earlier today said that he thought the information was a joke when he received it but he called to confirm and it was true and made known that he has already visited her

Eyewitnesses to the incidence of the attempted suicide made known that she was given red oil in order to rescue the situation before she was taken to the hospital

However, it will be recalled that Mirabel in her previous interview with myschoolnews disclosed that she felt like drinking sniper because of the negative treatment meted out to her by the school management following the viral twerking video of her on social media.

It will also be recalled that she revealed in the interview that her mental health as at that moment was zero percent and that she has been going through a lot as a result of body shaming from fellow student.

Meanwhile it has not been confirmed if the attempted suicide was as a result of the above issues she listed in the interview session with myschoolnews.

But as of recent information reaching Siggy revealed that Mirabel who was rushed to the medical center for treatment was visited by her father earlier today and was taken home.

