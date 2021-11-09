Mkpulummiri: The Dangerous Drug Destroying South East Youth

What is Mkpulummiri?

We have received over 100 messages from our readers in the southeast asking us this question. What is Mkpulummiri??

Mkpulummiri has become a serious issue in the southeast with thousands of Igbo youths addicted to the drug.

Mkpulummiri is the Igbo slang name for a very dangerous hard drug called Methamphetamine or Crystal Meth.

It Looks like Ice Block and can be blue in color sometimes. Mkpulummiri is known by experts to be one of the hardest drug addictions to treat.

It is very addictive and affects the central nervous system of whoever takes it. It creates a feeling of massive happiness that is very addictive and makes the taker want to fly.

When the effect wears off, the taker tries to have that feeling again thereby taking it again.

How Can You Know Someone Who Is Addicted

According to WebMD, these are the signs of someone with serious meth addiction?

Tattered dressing and shabby looks

Always picking at hair or skin

Loss of appetite and weight loss

Moving Eyes about every time

Strange sleeping patterns — staying up for days or even weeks at a time

Always Talking, Nonstop

Borrowing money often, selling possessions, or stealing

Angry outbursts or mood swings

Psychotic behavior, such as paranoia and hallucinations

What does Mkpulummiri Do To Your Body?

High Temperature and possible death

Unable To Sleep and Violent

The user ages fast and looks sick with lots of pimples.

Therapy and Cure For Mkpulummiri

There is no drug that can cure Mkpulummiri addiction. This is what makes it so dangerous.

The only treatment is Behavioural therapy which we are not sure is available in Nigeria now.

PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM MKPULUMMIRI!!!!!

There is no quick cure or drug for the addiction and the therapy cure is not readily available in Nigeria.



