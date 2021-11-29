Mkpụrụ Mmiri Furore In The South-East: Fact Or Fiction?

I have seen that many people are always looking for bad news about the South-East to satisfy their sadist souls. Recently, there has been this furore about the abuse of methamphetamine among the South-eastern youths. Someone has even created a moniker ndimkpurummiri to celebrate it.

But, I am here to disappoint such people with both first hand experience and objective statistics. While I am not here to say that no youth in SE is abusing meth or any other drug, I am here to prove that the prevalence is not so much as to warrant such an uproar. Also, when compared to other regions, SE is one of the regions with the least prevalence of drug abuse.

For example, last October, NDLEA boss Bubar Marwa cited a survey by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) which shows that the region with the highest prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria is South-West (with Lagos scoring 32% prevalence and Oyo, 22%).

And, if this is not enough to convince you, I can tell you that I live on the street in South-East and I have hardly met anyone misbehaving (like the alayes who are a common sight in any town in South-West). This proves the UNODC statistics beyond doubt.

