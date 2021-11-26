Moment Airbus A340 Passenger Plane Landed In Antarctica For The First Time (Pics)

This is the incredible moment a pilot became the first to land an Airbus A340 on Antartica.

The cargo jet was chartered by Wolf’s Fang, a new luxury holiday camp at the South Pole, to bring supplies to their tourist resort.

The plane touched down on the icy runway on Tuesday after a 2,800-mile journey taking just over five hours from Cape Town.

The runway at the Wolf Fang resort is designated a C Level airport, meaning that only a highly specialised crew of pilots can fly there due to the extreme conditions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBRX3QJJ0Jg

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10234445/Incredible-moment-pilot-land-Airbus-A340-ANTARCTICA.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...