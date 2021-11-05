Monday Olomu Kills His Wife Over ₦80,000 In Edo

One Monday Olomu, age 53 has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife over the sum of N80,000 in Benin City, the State’s Capital.

The incident was said to have happened around Airport road on Friday, October 22 when the suspect pushed his wife, one Mrs. Odion Osarogue Olumu over money argument, and as a result hit her head on a concrete floor.

It was gathered that the couple has been married for over 26 years before the unfortunate incident.

According to report, the suspect refused to account for the sum of N80,000 out of the N155,000 his wife had given him for domestic needs. The suspect had spent N75,000 out of the N80,000 he refused to account for which then resulted into an argument after he failed to account for the balance.

The argument was said to have degenerated into a serious fight and consequently the suspect pushed his wife who fell and hit her head on a concrete floor.

The suspects was however arrested on Thursday, September 4, by policemen from the Evbuotubu Police Division and was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs advised couples to find better ways to resolve domestic dispute.



SOURCE: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/11/05/man-kills-his-wife-over-n80000-in-edo/

