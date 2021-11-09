Most Nigerian Recruiters Don’t Get Back To Interviewees

I have noticed a very annoying patterns with Nigerian organisations about interviews and employment. A job will be widely advertised, you will apply for the job, get invited for the interview. After the interview the recruiter maybe because you didn’t perform well most often will not get back to you. You will have to wait endlessly.

I have a friend who is in Scotland. He moved from Nigeria in January this year. He told me that all the job interviews he attended, they all got back to him even when they did not give him an offer. They even went ahead to explain his performance at the interview and how he can improve better.

I understand its almost impossible to reach out to everyone that applied for a job, this is even stated by most recruiters during advertisement, my issues is that the few that you invited for interview deserve to know how they fared.

I know one can argue that not being reached means you weren’t hired but its emotionally killing having to wait for a long time.

