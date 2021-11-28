Mr. Ibu: ‘Tinubu Is Not My Candidate For 2023 Presidency’ (Photos, Video)

Popular Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu has reacted to backlashes from Nigerians over the video he made with his colleagues endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023 presidency, IgbereTV reports.

Recently, a number of Nigerian movie stars set tongues rolling in the online community after attending a meeting believed to be in line with supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

As seen in videos shared on Instagram, the movie stars in attendance include comic actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, rap sensation Harry Anyanwu and actress Foluke Daramola-Salako.

One video captured the moment Mr Ibu addressed his colleagues with Anyanwu also entertaining them with his rap skills. Before he took his seat, Anyanwu noted that one day Asiwaju will rule Nigeria to which his colleagues echoed a loud amen.

Reacting to the online criticisms he has been receiving after the video went viral, Mr. Ibu stated that Tinubu’s campaign team only invited him as an actor and he had to play a neutral role because he is an entertainer. He stated that the visit with his fellow entertainers has nothing to do with his personal beliefs or conviction. He stated that the candidate of his choice is Atiku Abubakar who had really assisted him in the past.

