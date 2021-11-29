‘My Bitter Experience With A Phone Buyer In Enugu’

Last week, I put up my phone for sale on . On Thursday, a guy called me, asked if the phone was still available. We negotiated on the price and had an agreement. The only issue was that, he was in Enugu while I, in Anambra. I agreed to send the phone over to my friend in Enugu who will help finalize the deal. On Friday, I reached out to the buyer and informed him I was going to do the waybill he politely asked me to send him my friend’s number which I did after I had sent the phone via waybill. In addition I sent the buyers number to my friend too.

My friend told me he had called the buyer to establish contact so it would be much easier to deal with him when the phone arrives. Though the waybill company wasted a lot of time and the phone got to Enugu around 4pm. My friend called the buyer and he said he was busy that he would call back leta.

He never called back. It really got me worried later that Friday night I called the buyer to get why he didn’t reach out again and was surprised when he asked me who I was. Sha, I felt it was a mixed up so introduced myself. He told me he was busy sha he would call back. He still didn’t call back. I was very furious so I sent him a text informing him that the phone would be sent back if he doesn’t make contact the following morning.

In the morning on Saturday that’s yesterday he called me and apologized for the previous day. He then assured me he would reach out to my friend before noon so that they could finalize the exchange… Fast forward to 3pm on Saturday, he never reached out.

I called him and yet again he asked me who I was. Still maintaining my cool, I told him about our previous conversations but this time, he said he was at a wedding that he would reach out later that evening. Till now he hasn’t called.

I’ve been trying to wrap my head around what his motive could be but I’m still not finding a good explanation for his actions.

Meanwhile, while we were negotiating on the price I told him I was using the said phone and I would be resetting my personal data before sending the phone over to him. I asked him to tell me should he change his mind about buying the phone so that I don’t lose both my data and waybill money. He assured me he was serious with his intentions to buy the phone.

This night being Sunday, I called again but he aggressively said I was disturbing him so he blocked me.

