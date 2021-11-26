‘My Evening Meal Many Years After Graduation’ (Photo)

3 years after graduation, I still can’t afford good meal. See me sipping Garri with salt because nothing else to eat.

It is well with me and all those going through tough times in the country.

What are you taking this night? Let’s see.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...