‘My Girlfriend Is Suffering From Post Traumatic Stress Disorder’

Greetings

Let me hit the nail on the head.

I have been searching for a girl I can build a relationship with. I don’t really fancy one night stands.

I have been rather unfortunate so far. I have posted about two girls I met on this forum. The posts hit front page and you can check them on my profile.

The first girl told me she was fickle minded while the other one told me she can’t date any guy that has a body count of three and above.

Fast forward to my current episode. I met this girl in October. Fine babe. All the curves in the right proportion and she has a high sense of humour.

We connected and started hanging out. The problem is that she is suffering from PTSD because she was raped at age seven.

Whenever we are together, we cannot have penetrative sex because she often remembers what she passed through at the hands of the evil man years ago.

She is afraid of sex all because of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder she developed during the ordeal.

Fellows, how can I help her overcome this situation.

I really like her a lot.

