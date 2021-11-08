‘My Girlfriend Refused To Have Sex With Me’

I live with my girlfriend. She has been staying with me for a year and 8 months now. Sex was perfect 3 to 4 times a week.

But ever since she started working sex has become a problem. She will make excuses that she is tired that her back is hurting or headaches. For 3 weeks no sex. She doesn’t care at all and we are living like roommates and yesterday was worse.

I was in the mood for it and she bluntly refused so I had to force her. I ripped her pant but she didn’t give up she scratches me on my face. I slapped her so hard out of anger. I didn’t mean to and I left the house for a few hours. I apologised for forcing her and I told her I am not going to leave with her anymore if she will not give me sex. I asked her to leave so my next babe can move in she said she is leaving in 2 weeks.

Note I don’t have any other babe except from her and I have never cheated on her before. I love her a lot she is my life but I just don’t like her new attitude.

What do you think I should do for her to be happy with me and give me sex without a fight because I don’t want what had happened yesterday to ever happen again in the future.

