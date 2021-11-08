“My House Maid Has Become My Madam In My Own Home

This is a true life story.

The lady in question is so confused on what to do.

Please advise her responsibly:

(Matured Minds Only)

*************************************

Good morning, I am married into a very wealthy home, my husband is the eldest child, they are four, 3 male and a female.

Last two years I got a nanny, she’s 32 years, my husband is in charge of his father company, his father has houses everywhere around the world but he’s leaving with us, because of loneliness, he lost his wife 12yrs ago and since then he refused to marry again, he’s 65years old but still young, I have a supermarket, so my nanny cook and takes care of the home while I’m away, my nanny has been sleeping with my father in-law but I didn’t know, March this year we found out she’s pregnant and she said it was papa that was responsible, when I ask her how long she has been sleeping with him she said since last year.

I was shouting at her when my husband shut me up that I shouldn’t talk to her like that, that she’s not a child, my own house help! When my husband talk to his father about it, he said the girl, that is my nanny has been his companion that he wants to marry her, mogbe I said over my dead body, my own maid, instead of my husband to be on my side he said if marrying the girl will make his father Happy that he has his support, the house we are living is build by my father in-law, it’s a duplex, Mummy as am writing you my husband and his brothers followed my father in-law to pay my nanny dowry, they came back yesterday.

I didn’t go with the children because I can’t Believe my father in-law stoop so low to marry my maid when there are other women out there, last night I was talking to my husband and he told me to stop referring her as my nanny that she’s now Married to his father therefore I should be calling her “Aunty mi”, and my kids who usually call her Aunty should start calling her “Mummy”, and I asked him what will she be calling me, he said anything she likes.

I am just here crying, someone I brought into my home has now turned madam over me, what should I do, and I can’t tell my husband to rent another apartment when he has a duplex, papa can’t leave either because he want to be close to his son, how long can I take this, please I need advice. Thanks. Married for 10years.

What a Life!

******************

What Are Your Thoughts?

She would be in the comment section reading.

