‘My Uncle, His Wife & Their Sons Are Fighting Over His Properties’

Yesterday being Sunday, so I went to a match viewing center to watch the football game between tottenham hotspur and Everton… After the first half came to an end, an argument arose between an old man and a young man..The argument was all about the merits and ills of polygamy.. The old man’s opined that a man who’s married to many wives will have lesser marital Problems than a man who’s married to one wife..

While the young man was of a counter opinion, insisting on the fact that a man who has only one wife will always have his peace of mind intact

Well, I was just sitting aloof, sipping my black fearless small small . …But then I thought about a similar scenario happening to my uncle who has only one wife… Their marriage has been blessed with five sons,and of course my uncle is a very well-to-do man…And out of their five sons,three of them studied abroad…

So after my uncle’s retirement from the oil company he was working,he sat his wife down and had a discourse with her that he’d love to sell his port harcourt duplex so that he can use the money to build a house in his village here in Delta state…But his wife refused, insisting that everything that my uncle has worked hard to achieve belongs to her son’s,that my uncle Shouldn’t even dare think of selling anything….That has resulted to a serious pandemonium in their home..And of which my uncle has threatened to divorce her..But his wife has kept on threatening my uncle that she’d wreck my uncle if he should dare divorce her .

The wahala has even deteriorated from bad to worse to the extent that their sons has taken sides with their mom….. One time self,they all ganged up and beat their father .

My uncle has filed papers to a customary court,to divorce the marriage, because all the previous efforts he had made to take his bride price from his in-laws have proved abortive as they have been dribbling my uncle . He has vowed to sell everything,his shopping mall,his hostels,his other two storey buildings…..I even heard him complaining to my popsman that his wife has started to sell his cars and other things he left in his house….. Imagine someone who has different storey buildings now has to be a tenant in a two-bedroom apartment..

At this moment,my uncle has been plunged into a state of so much regrets,that if he had heeded to the advice of his kinsmen back then when they were advising him to marry a second wife,this wouldn’t be happening to him .

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...