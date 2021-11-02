‘My Visit To Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum In Ghana’ (Pics, Video)

Hey beautiful people, its been a long time.

I was in Ghana and I visited some beautiful places in Ghana. One of the places is the Kwame Nkruma park.

Kwame Nkrumah is the first prime minister of Ghana and also the first president of Ghana. Kwame was one of the pioneers of African Union. He was born on 21st September 1909,

In 1966, he was overthrown through a coup when he went for a conference abroad. Immediately he heard about the coup. He didn’t come back to Ghana. He then went into exile in Guinea, when the president of Guinea granted him asylum and made him a co president in Guinea. He never came back to Ghana till he died. He died in Guinea and they gave him a presidential burial. His remains was in Guinea for a long time till his mother asked for his remains to be brought back to Ghana.

Kwame died on 27th April 1972. Kwame Nkrumah was an activist, a politician, a revolutionary leader and a democrat. He led the call for Ghana independence from Britain. He was among the heroes who fought for independence.

No wonder Ghana was the first country in Africa to gain independence. Sadly his tenure ended in a sad note. He was overthrown through coup.

It is built on 5.3 acres of green land which is about 32 plots of land. The park also boasts of a museum, mausoleum and sculptures. It is surrounded by a beautiful landscape. During the colonial era, Ghanaians were prohibited from entering. This is the reason Kwame chose the location as a venue where he announce Ghanaian independence.

