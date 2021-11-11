N-Power: Beneficiaries Will Be Paid For October

Most Npower Batch C volunteers are beginning to receive credit alert and majority have started viewing their payroll history via the payroll tab.

Please this payment is for September, Npower beneficiaries will be paid for October very soon, therefore all Npower Batch C volunteers are implored to exercise a great deal of patience.

Information online shows that quite a number of Npower Batch C beneficiaries are yet to be paid, please the payment sequence and progress should be monitored by Npower volunteers on the Npower NASIMS portal.

The sequence is as follows below:

1) No Payment Data

2) Pay roll shows “pending”

3) Pay roll shows “processing” at this stage it is certain an Npower Batch C volunteer will definitely be paid

4) Pay roll shows “Confirmed” this displays when payment is made to the Npower Batch C volunteer.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-npower-beneficiaries-will-be.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...