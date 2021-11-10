N-Power: How To Fix “No Payment Data” Issue On NASIMS Portal

First and foremost if you are an Npower Batch C volunteer and you have completed your Npower Batch C physical verification, despite the “no payment data” displayed on your payroll tab, you will definitely be paid, and your payment data will be uploaded by Npower NASIMS.

On the contrary if you have not completed your Npower physical verification and your payroll tab displays “no payment data”, you will not be paid.

The “no payment data” simply means that your payment status has a little issue, please if you are faced with this issue simply contact Npower NASIMS at support.npower@nasims.gov.ng, the “no payment data” depicts that your account information has not been validated.

Although this issue might be uploaded as time goes on, but to clear any benefits of doubt just contact Npower via any of their dedicated phone numbers on 092203102, 018888148.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-how-to-fix-no-payment-data-issue.html?m=1

