N-Power: If Your BVN Reads “Provided” Then Your Account Is Validated

Most N-Power Batch C Volunteers have been wondering whether their account is validated or not and have been wondering if they will be paid or not.

Please if your BVN reads “Provided” on your Npower NASIMS profile it simply means your account is okay, and it has been validated and you will be paid.

On the contrary if you are an N-Power Batch C volunteer and your Npower NASIMS profile reads “not provided” it simply means that you did not provide your BVN when completing your Npower NASIMS account details.

To address this issue simply click on edit, then provide the correct BVN number then log out and login, should you have any difficulty please contact Npower NASIMS on 092203102, 018888148.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-if-your-bvn-reads-provided-then.html?m=1

