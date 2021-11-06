N-Power: Payment Processing At Concluding Stage

Npower payment of Batch C stream 1 will commence very soon as the processing of payment is already at its concluding stage, as confirmed by NASIMS this afternoon.

A payroll tab will also be added to the Npower Batch C applicants portal to provide and track progress of payment as the Npower program continues.

All Npower batch C applicants are told to exercise patience and remain calm as payment processing is almost concluded, NASIMS and Npower apologizes for any inconvenience this hitch might have caused.

Once the first payment is made to Npower Batch C volunteers, subsequent payment hopefully will have zero issues.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-payment-processing-at-concluding.html?m=1

