N-Power: Payment To Come From CBN, Commences Soon After Crucial Process

Lots of Npower Batch C beneficiaries have been blaming the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq for the delay in payment.

Please the payment has been approved by the Minister and it’s at the crucial and concluding stage of validation by NIBSS, once all processes are being concluded all Npower Batch C applicants should beging recieving alert depending on their deposit banks.

All Npower Batch C payments after being approved by the Minister, is being forwarded to the Accountant General, from the Accountant General of the Federation, the approved verified payment list is forwarded to CBN, CBN in collaboration with the NIBSS scrutinizes the individual account of Npower beneficiaries for validity, after validation and the Npower Batch C volunteer account is certified okay, then payment commences.

The delay depends on how fast this processes are being executed by the concerned departments.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-payment-to-come-from-cbn.html?m=1

