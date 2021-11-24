N-Power: Second Payment Processing

Payment for all Npower Batch C Volunteers having issues is under processing and very soon most N-Power Batch C Volunteers having issues will be paid.

If you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer and your payroll displays “NO ACTION TAKEN” please ignore this issue, you will be paid.

Concerning October payment, all N-Power Batch C Volunteers should exercise patience as the payment is undergoing processing and all Npower Batch C Volunteers awaiting October stipend will be paid before December ceteris paribus.

