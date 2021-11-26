N-Power: Volunteers Not Paid Actually Made Lots Of Costly Errors

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers have been complaining that they have not been paid, but it appears about 80% of the payment issues were actually caused by NPower Batch C Volunteers themselves.

From my analysis and information gathered about some of the causes of non payment to some particular NPower Batch C Volunteers I could deduce that majority of the issues were propagated by the N-Power Batch C Volunteers.

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers supplied wrong account details, look at the screen shot below, you can actually see that the particular NPower Batch C Volunteer made a costly error in his account number instead of inputting 3039657849 instead he inputted 3039657894.

Please instead of persistent complains just send your correct details once to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng and also send a back up message to 092203102, 018888148 please do not send your messages more than once, and always include your Npower ID and the reason for your non payment, also send the correct account information.

