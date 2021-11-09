N-Power: What Payment ID Pay/08/11/202100000001 Means

Please if you are an Npower Batch C volunteer and on checking your payroll tab you saw the payment ID Pay/08/11/202100000001 it actually means you were paid exactly on the 8th November, 2021, the first part of the ID “pay”, means payment had been effected, the “08” actually shows the day of payment, while the “11” shows the month of payment, while the “202100000001” shows the year of payment, while the 1 at the end denotes the batch, in this case Batch C1.

If your payment shows pending you have been paid just exercise patience as the delay is actually from your deposit bank, and might be due to bulk payment glitch from NIBSS Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement Scheme.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-what-payment-id.html?m=1

