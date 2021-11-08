N-Power: You Cannot Change Your Category Unless Otherwise Stated

Please if you are an Npower Batch C applicant unless you were specifically told by Npower to change your category, please you cannot change your category.

The reason why some Npower Batch C applicants were previously told to change their category to another category was because such category was not available at that particular local government in question, probably because the position has been exhausted or the facility for that particular category was not available in that community.

Please all Npower batch C applicants are advised to adhere strictly to instructions to avoid any form of issues, most of the instructions are well spelt out on the Npower NASIMS profile of every Npower Batch C applicants.

Lots of Npower Batch C applicants have been attempting to change their category from Ntech to Nteach, probably they realised they made mistake during the Npower pre registration, others feel, the stipend disparity was their main reason, please this is not a wise decision.

Npower is a life long training skill and opportunity, if learnt will make one an employer and entrepreneur.

Should you have any form of issues simply send your complain to NASIMS verified email address.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-you-cannot-change-your-category.html?m=1

