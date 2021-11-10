N-Power: You Will Be Paid If You Were Marked “Pass” After Physical Verification

Please if you have completed your Npower physical verification exercise you will be paid, even if you realized that your profile has changed from “beneficiary” to an “applicant”.

This abrupt change is just a technical issue, even if you noticed that most information on the Npower NASIMS dashboard are no longer appearing it is also a technical glitch and this will not hamper your payment.

The Npower physical verification is extremely important and it is a prerequisite for payment of your stipend, if you did your Npower physical verification exercise and you were marked “pass” just exercise patience as you will be paid, regardless of any abnormalities experienced on your Npower NASIMS profile.

Subsequently payments will be made for other months and all Npower Batch C volunteers are advised to be assiduous at their places of primary assignment.

Source: https://www.npvn-nationwide.com.ng/2021/11/npower-you-will-be-paid-if-you-were.html?m=1

