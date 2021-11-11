N60,000 Monthly Job Or Uber?

Hello ladies and gentlemen,

please I need your advice urgently.

Currently employed on a 60K monthly salary with accommodation. But sometime ago I applied for Moove Uber before I started my current job and now they reached out to me with congratulations that I have been selected for their drive to own Uber stuff and I should come finalize and pick up the car, that it’s ready with current batch.

I applied for the Moove then because it was the brand new 2016 Corolla and that was something I felt would be worth giving it a shot and doing it. But now I have a job doing and it’s sort of stressful and very demanding, however, the Uber job will be stressful too, right?

I want to know from those with the experience with Moove Uber, is it worth trying for drive to own, can someone cope from start to finish, is it a feasible venture or another pipe dream?

Should I quit my job for this or remain on my job?

I don’t want to make a mistake.

Please advice me. Thank you

