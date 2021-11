Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has joined a trending challenge on social media, WonderTV Media reports.

The singer posted a video of himself cooking boiled Irish potatoes and fried eggs.

The singer stated on his post that henceforth, only food that is cooked by him that he will be posting on social media.

His post which was in pidgin language, reads:

“Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now”



Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTKrlqHdPDw

