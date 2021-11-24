Names, Ranks Of 58 Policemen Indicted By Lagos #EndSARS Panel (Full List)

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters has indicted 58 policemen for killing and brutalising unarmed Nigerians including #EndSARS protesters in the state.

Over the past year, the panel has heard petitions on police brutality and has also investigated the contentious Lekki tollgate incident.

In its report submitted last Monday, the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel accused police officers deployed to the tollgate of shooting, assaulting and battering unarmed protesters.

The panel said the attack on protesters resulted in injuries and deaths.

It also said the police officers tried to cover up their actions by picking up bullets.

“The panel found that the Nigerian Police Force deployed its officers to the Lekki tollgate on the night of the 20th October, 2020 and between that night and the morning of the 21st of October, 2020, its officer shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led to injuries and deaths,” the report reads.

“The police officers also tried to cover up their actions by picking up bullets.”

It recommended that some policemen should be prosecuted for arbitrary and indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters.

Although the panel treated several allegations of police brutality, the officers were found culpable in 42 different cases, FIJ reports.

CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Olosan Police Station in Mushin, was named three times by petitioners. After finding him guilty of the allegations, the panel recommended that the officer, popularly known as ‘Gbakoje’, be prosecuted accordingly.

Among the 58 officers named by the panel, Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed was the only officer confirmed to have been dismissed, prosecuted and charged to court.

The list also includes names of officers indicted for assaulting innocent Nigerians as far back as 30 years ago.

The judicial panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to review cases of police brutality and human rights violations.

On November 15, the panel submitted a 309-page report to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, admitting that soldiers shot live ammunition at armless #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Below are names and ranks of the officers found wanting of violating the rights of young persons protesting police brutality as published by FIJ;

1: Sergeant Hamza Haruna

Police to investigate and fish out other officers together with Sergeant Hamza Haruna of SARS/Lagos State Police Command Ikeja as of 16th February 2018 and investigate and prosecute them for the unlawful grievous harm they inflicted on the petitioner

2: Mr. Johnson J., Adeola Adebayo, Amicable Samuel, Adetifa O, Ayodeji Ayeni and Nduka Treasure Chiamaka

Police to fish out Mr. Johnson J., Adeola Adebayo, Amicable Samuel, Adetifa O, Ayodeji Ayeni and Nduka Treasure Chiamaka being of or at Area C Command Police Station Surulere on 24th October 2020

3: Jide Akintola

Jide Akintola, Force Number 32405 be prosecuted for unlawfully killing of late Olusegun Olusanya Openiyi on 19th August, 2007 at UNILAG gate, Lagos

4: Inspector Dania Ojo

Consolidated with petition 63-Inspector Dania Ojo must be fished out by the police and prosecuted for the death of the deceased Adaobi in petition no. 63

5: Ayo Arogundade

Prosecution of Ayo Arogundade of Ketu Police Station as of the 17th of March 2017 and as identified in the Orderly Room Trial for brutalizing the petitioner, Mr Olajide Fowotade

6: Ijoba SP Idris Aloma, Small Body, Kehinde (Iku Kenny)

Ijoba SP Idris Aloma, Small Body, Kehinde (Iku Kenny) of SARS or the Ikeja Police Station, for the brutalization and extortion of the petitioner Mr Akinmade Akinrolabu

7: Sergeant Michael, Mike and Megbose

Sergeant Michael, Mike and Megbose of SARS Office Ikeja, be sanctioned for disobeying the directive of a Superior Officer and encroached on the Human Rights of the petitioner, Mr Adebayo Yinka Austin in 2017of SARS Office Ikeja, be sanctioned for disobeying the directive of a Superior Officer and encroached on the Human Rights of the petitioner, Mr Adebayo Yinka Austin in 2017

8: Inspector Iyamah and his men

Prosecution of Inspector Iyamah of SARS and his men as at May 1999 for facilitating the illegal incarceration and brutalization of the Petitioner, Marc Nwadi Chidiebere

9: Woman Sergeant Destiny and DTO Woman Inspector, Helen Otitoju

An investigation into the conduct and behaviour of Woman Sergeant Destiny and DTO Woman Inspector, Helen Otitoju for their role in the arrest and detention of the petitioner, Mr Tells Adesanya and his car

10: Sgt. John Dagbo

Sgt. John Dagbo of Ilasan Police Station to be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Paul Lucky on 20th October, 2020

11: Unknown police officers

Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute police operatives who were responsible for shooting the petitioner, Mrs Hannah Olugbodi on the 6/6/18 at Agunbiade street, Ijesha Market, Lagos

12: Inspector Adeleye Bashiru, Mr Okon, Mr Abidemi

The prosecution of Spy Police officer, Inspector Adeleye Bashiru, Mr Okon, Mr Abidemi of the Ikoyi police station as at 2010 to 2013 for the brutalization and dehumanization of the petitioner, Omeli Humphrey Darlington

13: IPO Mathew James, DPO CSP Ayodele Arogbo

The prosecution of IPO Mathew James of the Ilasan Police on 28th May, 2020 and the investigation into the conduct of the DPO CSP Ayodele Arogbo

14: Inspector Frank Akhabue

Inspector Frank Akhabue is to be prosecuted for unlawfully shooting and occasioning the death of late Cpl Patrick Bartholomew Obochi on the 6th of July, 2004

15: Officer Stephen Bayo, aka Samuel C.Y. and other policemen (names not stated)

The prosecution of Officer Stephen Bayo, aka Samuel C.Y. and other policemen (names not stated) to be prosecuted for the extrajudicial killing of late Eric Okwaji

16: Inspector Ayeni

Inspector Ayeni of Trinity Police Station, Apapa should be prosecuted for grievously injuring Mrs Gloria Ngozi Eze on the 23rd June, 2006

17: CSP Ayodele P.O Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station AKA ‘Gbakoje’

Prosecution of CSP Ayodele P.O Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station AKA ‘Gbakoje’- for extrajudicially killing late Ayuub Akanni Abdul-azeez on 20th October, 2020

18: Saka Afolabi

The prosecution of Saka Afolabi for the unlawful killing of late Ismaila A. Akapo

19: Police officers from Okoko Police Station

The police officers from Okoko Police Station who brutalized and did not release late Bukola Adeogun for medical attention on 31/1/2018, which later resulted in the death of the deceased, should be fished out and sanctioned

20: Corporal Nelson Bassey

The prosecution of Corporal Nelson Bassey who was restored to active service despite shooting at Mr Andrew Okoh and Isaac Adeshina for no reason on 22 nd November, 2011

21: SP Segun

Disciplinary action against SP Segun of Taskforce, who directed the physical abuse of the petitioner, Mr Okuwanikemi Sanusi and the illegal seizure

22: Police operatives involved in the shooting and killing unarmed persons around Tejuosho

Police to investigate and prosecute all police operatives involved in the shooting and killing unarmed persons around Tejuosho, Aralile and its environs on the 21st October, 2020 in which the petitioner was shot dead

23: Inspector Smart, Officer Dagbo, Dapo, Yemi and Dayo

Inspector Smart, Officer Dagbo, Dapo, Yemi and Dayo of the Area F Police Station to be investigated and prosecuted for the unlawful arrest, torture and grievous harm done to the petitioner, Mr Babatunde Taiwo

24: Officer Chinyere

Officer Chinyere of Ojodu Police Station to be investigated and prosecuted for her extrajudicial killing of late Charles Otoo on 21st October, 2020 at Ojodu, Lagos State

25: SP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station aka ‘Gbakoje,’ Officer ‘Oosa’ and Officer ‘Abbey’

SP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station aka ‘Gbakoje,’ Officer ‘Oosa’ and Officer ‘Abbey’ to be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Adesina Adeoshun

26: SARS operatives

Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute SARS operatives who killed late Sulaimon Olaoye on 6th August, 2014 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos

27: SUPOL Abass

The sanctioning of SUPOL Abass for seizing and continuing to hold the petitioner’s licensed firearms without due process

28: Sergeant Kabiru

Sergeant Kabiru (Force Number 354952) is recommended for prosecution. Kabiru was investigated at Lion Building and Zone 2 Onikan for brutalizing, assaulting and rendering naked, Mr Monday Ojo on 4th December, 2013, yet no disciplinary action was taken against him

29: Sgt Emmanuel Agabi

Sgt Emmanuel Agabi – Airport Police Command – to be investigated and prosecuted for grievous harm done to the Petitioner, Mr Chukwuma Harry

30: Policemen who were on raid from Ile Epo Police Station

Policemen who were on raid from Ile Epo Police Station on 5th February, 2020 and unlawfully shot Miss Mariam Shobukola which inflicted grievous harm to her are to be fished out, investigated and prosecuted

31: ASP Simmon Nathaniel (aka Prince) and Dele Olubiyi of Lagos Command and 4 other members of their team

ASP Simmon Nathaniel (aka Prince) and Dele Olubiyi of Lagos Command and 4 other members of their team are to be investigated and prosecuted for unlawful arrest, detention and confiscation of petitioner, Mr Okorodudu’s cars and the abuses thereof

32: Officer Sule and other police officers from Area ‘F’

Officer Sule and other police officers from Area ‘F’ as at 1990/1991 being of the police station, Ikeja are to be fished out and prosecuted for grievously brutalizing and assaulting the petioner, Mr Gboyega Igbamerun for his role in apprehending a police officer during the commission of a crime

33: Officer Akin, Ola Harlem and Abbas and other police officers

Officer Akin, Ola Harlem and Abbas and other police officers from the SARS Ikeja police station, as of November 2006 who tortured and extorted Madam Titi Agnes and her daughter and refused to grant her access to her son, are to be fished out and prosecuted for brutalizing and being responsible for the death of Taiwo Egbayeyemi while in their custody after refusing him upon a court order should be prosecuted

34: Smart of Bariga police station

Smart of Bariga police station as at 14th December, 2008 who shot and tortured Mr Segun Ishola and delayed getting him required medical attention should be fished out from anywhere he is and prosecuted

35: Unknown police officers

Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute police officers who were shooting on 12th October, 2020 at Surulere, Lagos and thereby killed late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor

36: Inspector Charles Okoro

Inspector Charles Okoro of Ikotun police station and now transferred to Area ‘F’ must be investigated and prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Fatai Ogunseye on 20th May, 2020

37: DCP Dan Okoro, officers of IRT Ikeja

DCP Dan Okoro, officers of IRT Ikeja who harassed, abused and brutalized the petitioner, Mr Devin Adekoya on 12th December, 2017 and illegally detained him for 5 days be fished out, investigated and prosecuted

38: Inspector Onimen Ehalodu aka Pastor of Meiran police station

Inspector Onimen Ehalodu aka Pastor of Meiran police station, should be prosecuted for viciously assaulting and stripping the petitioner, Adaeze Oluwatosin naked and confiscating her phone on the 3rd of October, 2020 under an unlawful allegation that she was covering policemen and a suspect with her phone

39: Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed

Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed (Dismissed, prosecuted and charged)

40: Inconclusive matter

The Ikeja Police Command should investigate the disappearance of the petitioner’s Brother, Mr Saheed, who was taken into the custody of SARS around 15th May, 2018

41: Inspector Iretegbe John, aka ‘Tallest’ and Officer ‘Offem’

Inspector Iretegbe John, aka ‘Tallest’ and Officer ‘Offem’ of Ajangbadi/Ilemba police station to be investigated and prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Mustapha Moruf Adeleke at Ajangbadi/Ojo, Lagos on 20th October, 2020

42: CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo aka ‘Gbakoje’

CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo aka ‘Gbakoje,’ DPO Olosan police station should be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Yemi Abdul-Kareem on 8th August, 2020.



