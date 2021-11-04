NAPTIP Shuts Down Jos Orphanage Home Where Two Children Were Sold For ₦140,000

Child trafficking: NAPTIP Shuts Down Orphanage Home Where Two Children Were Sold For N140,000 (Photos)

An Orphanage home in Jos, believed to be into illegal activities has been shut down by the National Agency For Trafficking In Person, (NAPTIP) and the owner arrested after discovering that two children were sold, HGS Media Plus learnt.

In a statement made by the agency on Wednesday, November, 3 2021 revealed that some officers of the Makurdi Zonal Command obstructed a woman who was with two children. According to her, she claimed she paid the sum of N70,000 each to adopt them from an orphanage.

After thorough investigation, the adoption lead to the illegal orphanage home “The Lord’s Fellowship International” behind ECWA Church, Gurandok area in Jos and the owner, one Mr.Monday Daman was arrested.

It was said that the Mr. Monday goes into different villages in states like Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Plateau that has crisis issues to deceive the families of these children that he will put them in school and then he sells them out to other people.

Also,about 67 adults and children were found in the orphanage home when NAPTIP did a thorough search in a three bedroom apartment been used to operate the orphanage home.

Consequently, the apartment was sealed up while some of the members of the families of the children have been traced and the children reunited. Some of the children were also handed over to the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs.



