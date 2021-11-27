Newborn Baby Found On Church’s Altar In Ondo (Video)

A newborn baby has been found on the altar of one Holy Fountain Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Oda Road, Akure, Ondo State.

The baby was found in the early hours of Wednesday, November 24 when members of the church heard the cry of a baby coming from the church’s altar.

The baby was said to be wrapped in a green clothes and dumped on the altar by an unknown person.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the baby has been handed over to the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.



https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1086402875525929

https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/11/25/baby-found-on-churchs-altar-in-ondo/

