United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a contract until summer 2024.

The 43-year-old arrives on Tyneside having left AFC Bournemouth last summer, ending a long affiliation with the Cherries as a successful player and manager.



https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-appoint-eddie-howe-as-head-coach/?aqas

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...