Niger State Government Demolishes Kidnapper’s House

The Niger State Government has demolished the residence belonging to a notorious kidnapper.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security in the state, Emmanuel Umar, who supervised the demolition, said the suspect had confessed to having built the house with the proceedings of his crime.

The house, which is a two-bedroom flat with an uncompleted two-bedroom extension, was located in Nkangbe Community in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Umar, who did not mention the name of the kidnapper and how his residence was discovered, said the measure was to serve as a deterrent to other criminals that the state government would give no chance to using the state as a hideout.

He said, “We will not allow any criminal to have a place in our land. It is part of the determination of the governor to ensure that Niger State is safe for us all.”

Umar urged stakeholders in the state to report suspicious movements and give information about strangers moving into their communities.



https://dailytrust.com/niger-demolishes-kidnappers-house

