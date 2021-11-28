Nigerian Ambassador To UK, Ambassador Sarafadeen Tunji Isola Meets The Queen

It was double celebration for the 14th Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, as his 61st birthday coincided with the presentation of a Letter of Credence to Her Majesty, the Queen, at Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.

He was accompanied to the palace by his wife. The letter was successfully delivered and he had a conversation with the Queen as well. Parades of horses and African traditional drums were some of the attractions spotted outside the palace.

He attended the Chartered Institute of Marketing, England between 1978 and 1981; went through the Principles of Investment Course, South West London College in 1981; and successfully completed the Leaders in Development Course at Harvard University in 2009.

The former minister started his career as a lecturer at the Department of Business Studies, Federal College of Education, Katsina between 1982 and 1983 (NYSC); and later worked as lecturer in Business Statistics, Marketing, and Economics at the Federal College of Education, Katsina (1983-1986).

