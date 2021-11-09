Tanitoluwa “Tani” Adewumi, the 11-year-old Nigerian-born US Chess Master has kept alive his hope of achieving his dream – becoming the youngest ever Grandmaster – by defeating a 26-year-old fellow Master during a casual meet in a US park.

Adewumi took to Chess aged 7, when he was living in a homeless shelter.

At the age of 8, he won the New York State chess championship for his age group, after defeating well-coached children from rich private schools.

The prodigy, who turned 11 in September, became a Chess Master earlier this year – the 28th youngest person to achieve that title in the United States.

He said he would like to become the game’s youngest ever grandmaster, a record currently held by 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra.

Adewumi, who claims to be training 7 hours everyday to bolster his chances of hitting his target, made light walk of his 26-year-old rival during a recent casual meet as shown in below video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoaC6mXpsto

https://www.herald.ng/nigerian-born-us-chess-master-tani-adewumi-11-trounces-26-year-old-challenger/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...