This funny icon just became the latest ambassador for beans cake a.k.a akara. His name is “Akams Bu Afam” . His name even sound like it originated from akara.

Congratulations to him. Wishing him bigger endorsement deals …

IT CAN ONLY BE GOD�

Congratulations to me!! On my First official Endorsement �

Am soo Happy To be a Brand Ambassador of All Nigerian Cake Beans (Akara) ..God no be Man�

We Move!!!� � �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVsRzc0NfEH/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...