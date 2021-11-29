Nigerian Expert’s BBC Interview On Omicron COVID Goes Viral In South Africa (Video)

An African Union vaccine expert and Nigerian citizen, Dr. Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, has slammed western countries in a scathing BBC interview, criticising the West for banning Africa over the new Omicron variant first discovered in South Africa and calling for a co-ordinated global shutdown.

The video has been watched over 330,000 times on one of her social media accounts and 80,000 on the account of the South African Foreign Affairs Department spokesperson, Clayson Monyela.

Dr. Olatunbosun-Alakija claimed the world should have been prepared for a new Covid-19 crisis, calling it “inevitable”.

HER REMARKS

“Had the first SARS-Covid virus — the one that was first identified in China last year — originated in Africa it is now clear that the world would have locked us away and thrown away the key,” she scathed.

“There would have been no urgency to develop vaccines because we would have been expendable, Africa would have become known as the continent of Covid.

“What is going on right now is inevitable, it’s a result of the world’s failure to vaccinate in an equitable, urgent and speedy manner.”

She criticised countries for immediately introducing travel bans to numerous southern African countries and pleaded to vaccinate Africans urgently.

See here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB2IrghOxDI

“Quite frankly, it is unacceptable, these travel bans are based on politics and not in science, it is wrong”.

“Why are the Africans unvaccinated? It’s an outrage. We knew we were going to get here. We knew this was a crossroads it was going to bring us to. It was going to bring us to a variant, it was going to bring us to more dangerous variants. “Why are we acting surprised? Why are we locking away Africa when this virus is already on three continents?”

“Nobody is locking away Belgium & Israel (where cases were also reported). Why are we locking away Africa?

“It is wrong and it also time our African leaders stand up and they find their voice. African leadership needs to sit up at this moment, our Presidents need to wake up at this moment and realise that this is not business as usual.

“The continent is at stake, our lives are at stake and we cannot allow the world to do this to us”.

Dr Olatunbosun-Alakija recommended a “co-ordinated global shutdown of travel for the next month” but she pleaded, “don’t single out Africa”.

Many countries including the US, European Union, Morocco, Rwanda and Mauritius have banned people from the following countries due to the emergence of a new covid varient discovered in South Africa this past week: Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa itself.

https://www.news.com.au/world/omicron-variant-world-races-to-contain-new-covid-variant/news-story/c6e03148dd5daa2412629f416ec15963

