Nigerian Lady Loses Job Offer Because She Has A Big Tummy

A Nigerian lady stated that she lost a job opportunity recently just because she has a big tummy, IgbereTV reports.

The lady identified as Tima Tima on Facebook said she went for an interview and that the human resource manager who happens to be a woman, denied her the job opportunity just because she has a big stomach.

She wrote;

”I lost a job today

Sorry we cannot employ you

Me – why please

GM – you have a big tummy

Toorrrrrrr

Na born i born, i no kee person

It is well”

Tima, who is a mother, dismissed insinuations that she was joking. See her exchange with some of her followers below.

