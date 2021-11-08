Nigerian Lady Loses Job Offer Because She Has A Big Tummy

A Nigerian lady stated that she lost a job opportunity recently just because she has a big tummy, IgbereTV reports.
The lady identified as Tima Tima on Facebook said she went for an interview and that the human resource manager who happens to be a woman, denied her the job opportunity just because she has a big stomach.
She wrote;
”I lost a job today
Sorry we cannot employ you
Me – why please
GM – you have a big tummy
Toorrrrrrr
Na born i born, i no kee person
It is well”
Tima, who is a mother, dismissed insinuations that she was joking. See her exchange with some of her followers below.
