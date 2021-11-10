Nigerian Man Eats From The Same Plate With A Hen (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Man was filmed sharing a plate of rice with a hen.

In the Video, The man is seen eating from the plate with a spoon while the hen sits near the plate with its beak inside the plate, picking at the rice the man is eating.

At some point, the hen is seen going for the meat in the plate.

The man is heard saying that after the plate of rice, the hen will still eat noodles.

The men at the scene are heard expressing shock, with one saying he's never seen a thing like that.

Watch The Video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWFeG2Hg4WX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

