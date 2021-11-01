Nigerian Man, Felix Jideofor & Indian Lady Arrested For Cyber Fraud In India (Photos)

Meghalaya police has arrested a Nigerian man and a Naga woman from Delhi in a cyber-fraud case.

The arrested Nigerian man has been identified as Felix Jideofor Madubueze.

They were produced before the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi for transit remand.

In a major breakthrough, EGH District Police with the help of @DelhiPolice apprehended one Nigerian national and Naga woman from Delhi, who were involved in a Cyber Fraud case at Williamnagar Police Station.

12 mobile devices and 23 no.s of ATM cards 12 pass books of different banks have been recovered from their possesion. It is suspected that they may be involve in many other cases in other states ,districts as well.

They will be brought to Williamnagar for further investigation.

Meghalaya Police

