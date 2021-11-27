Nigerian Man Jailed 15 Years For Selling Drug That Killed Teenager In USA

A federal court in the United States has sentenced a Nigerian man, Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde to 15 years imprisonment for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed a 19-year-old known as SJG.

According to a statement by the United States Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Akintonde who lives in El Cajon, California sent messages to SJG via social media to buy opioid medicines, oxycodone pills from him on February 28, 2019, which he did, used and caused his death.

SJG was found dead in his home, located in Santee, a city in California on March 1, 2019.

The statement read, “El Cajon resident Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde was sentenced in federal court today to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of a 19-year-old Santee man, identified in court records as S.J.G., in March of 2019.

“Akintonde previously admitted that he sent messages to S.J.G. through social media on February 28, 2019, to coordinate a sale of what the victim believed to be oxycodone pills. Later that evening, Akintonde delivered two counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to S.J.G.

“After the meeting, Akintonde sent additional messages to S.J.G. through social media warning that he should only take one of the pills because they were ‘strong.’ Akintonde further admitted that the pills he gave to S.J.G. caused his death. According to other filings in the case, S.J.G. died in his home sometime in the evening of February 28, 2019, or the early morning hours of March 1, 2019.

“Special Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and a Task Force Officer from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department led the investigation into S.J.G.’s death and quickly identified Aktinonde as the source of the fatal pills. According to the sentencing memorandum, Akintonde offered various prescription pills for sale through different social media platforms.”

Aside from selling the drug and issuing several prescriptions that got SJG killed, the convict was also accused of posting pictures of himself wielding dangerous weapons.

“Akintonde also posted photographs of himself brandishing firearms and posted songs promoting the use and distribution of pharmaceutical pills,” the statement said.

“There is an epidemic of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills in our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.

“To be clear: If you are a drug dealer selling pills, and those pills result in death, you will be held accountable for that death. It is no defense to say you didn’t know the pills contained fentanyl.”

“Grossman praised the prosecution team as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Narcotics Task Force Team 10 and officials from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for their excellent work on this case.

“As the number of drug overdose deaths continues to rise in San Diego County, the DEA San Diego Field Division has made investigating overdose deaths a priority. We are committed to bringing drug dealers like Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde, who poison our communities, to justice,” DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe was quoted as saying in the statement.

“This case is the result of ongoing efforts by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate and prosecute the distribution of dangerous illegal drugs—fentanyl in particular—that result in overdose deaths.

The Drug Enforcement Administration created Narcotics Task Force Team 10 as a response to the increase in overdose deaths in San Diego County. Agents from Team 10 contributed to the investigation into S.J.G.’s death,” the statement added.



