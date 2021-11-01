Nigerian Man Opens Made In Aba Collections In UK (Pictures)

Igbo Man Opens Only Made In Aba Shoes And Clothes In United Kingdom (PICTURES) – The change we want and need can only start from me and you, he said. An Igbo man by name ‘’Sam Hart’’ who held from Abia state has just announced that he will be opening a store in Portsmouth, United Kingdom exclusively to sell Aba Made items. A step in the right direction. This store will be one of the few stores in Europe who sells such items.

Mr. Hart also encourage others to follow his footstep in doing the same where they leave.

