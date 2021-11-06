Nigerian Navy Host Exercise Grand African NEMO (Pictures)

Exercise Grand African NEMO is a major multinational maritime exercise in the Gulf of Guinea, initiated and led by the French Navy, and involving the Navies of the 18 countries that border the Gulf, as well as 10 other countries.

The Nigerian Navy is an active participant in the annual exercise, and is hosting this year’s edition. The Navy kicked off its participation in the 2021 edition of the Exercise (the 4th so far) yesterday, onboard NNS THUNDER, at the FOT Jetty in Onne, Rivers State.

The Nigerian Navy is deploying 13 ships, 2 helicopters and 2 SBS detachments for the Exercise.

The NN ships participating in the Ex include: NNS THUNDER, NNS NWAMBA, NNS OBULA, NNS SAGBAMA, NNS ZARIA, NNS DORINA, NNS PROSPERITY, NNS GONGOLA, NNS EKULU and NNS SHIRORO.



The participating foreign ships are HMS TRENT, FNS GERMINALE and ITS ANTONIO MARCEGLIA.

Exercise Grand African NEMO is described as “the most important annual maritime security event in the Gulf of Guinea.”

