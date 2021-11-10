Nigerian Student Shows The Huge Bottle Of Wine His Lecturer Gifted His Team In France

Update from SIGGY.ng

A Nigerian man who is doing his Master’s programme in France has showcases the giant beer wine his lecturer rewarded his team with after a presentation in class.

The MSc student simply known as Omokehinde took to social media to reveal that his class team gave an impressive performance and to encourage them, the lecturer gifted the students with a large bottle of wine.

According to the young lad, in a Twitter post, the bottle of alcoholic wine they received is is six litres.

He shared photos from the official presentation of the drink and one of the images has him showing off the wine.

Omokehinde captioned; ”Won a gift for our team’s presentation last week. And our lecturer presented us a 6 liters of wine beer”

