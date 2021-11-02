Nigerians Who Head International Organisations (Pictures)

Nigeria is blessed not only with enormous natural resources but also with amazing people doing amazing things around the world.

Below are Nigerians who are making us proud by leading global organisations:

1. Amina Jane Mohammed

The former Minister of Environment under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2017 was born in the UK to a Hausa-Fulani father and a British nurse. In January 2017, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced his intention to appoint Mohammed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. She has been functioning in that capacity to the admiration of all.

2. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to be appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO). Mrs Okonjo-Iweala served as Finance Minister under former Presidents Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. She also holds the position of board of Director in various fortune 500 companies and world bank groups.

3. Akinwumi “Akin” Adesina

Akinwunmi is a former Minister of Agriculture under former President Jonathan. He holds a Bachelor in Agricultural Economics from OAU. He was elected as President of the African Development Bank in 2015 and re-elected for a second term in 2020. He is the first Nigerian to hold the post.

4. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu

Former DG of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, was appointed Assistant DG of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO). This appointment came after an effective leadership in combating the surge of coronavirus in Nigeria. He was trained as an infectious disease epidemiologist with over 20 years of experience working in senior public health and leadership positions in several national public health institutes.

5. HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo

Mohammad Sanusi is the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He hailed from Yola, Adamawa State. He had his BSc in Political Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He held several governmental positions at local and federal level, including at the NNPC before his appointment was stamped by OPEC.



